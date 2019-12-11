It seemed magical, in retrospect: everything in town ticking along like clockwork, a sincere “Bon jour!” from every shopkeeper, and, above all, the serenity that comes from always following a routine.
Or so it seemed.
Toontown’s happy facade masked an undercurrent of discord, though only one resident was eternally Grumpy. Must it always be the Mouse or the Bunny as mayor? Was there really any difference, other than their personalities, the Mouse so chipper, the Bunny such a wisecracker? Their turns holding office seemed artificial, as if unseen hands were directing their every word or action.
It was suggested that Minnie take a turn at City Hall, upholding the Mouse family tradition. That proved a bit too much for some. There had never been a female mayor, and Minnie had always played a supporting role, never getting top billing. The unrest had grown to the point that no conventional mayor would do. The Toons wanted an outsider, someone who would shake things up in complacent, boring Toontown.
Any number of Mice and Bunnies were eager for the job. Some were serious contenders, others fanciful, one just Goofy. But a “sleeper” candidate —one who had been a Mouse supporter but switched sides to the Bunnies during that Roger Rabbit mash-up — emerged: the Duck, as he liked to be called. Donald Duck.
The Duck had been a minor player, though he did star in a few cartoons, most notably “An Officer and a Duck,” in which he joined the Army and found that his hot-headed behavior limited his military service to peeling potatoes. He was a recognizable misfit, best known for being upset by and dismissive of nearly everyone else.
They say that power brings out the best in some, the worst in others. As mayor, Donald’s tenure was marked with a revolving door of functionaries. His three nephews, Huey, Dewie, and (alas) Louie were the only characters with recurring roles, along with Daisy Duck, his more cool-headed, long-lashed companion. As long as you agreed with him he was effusive in his praise, but fail to tow the Duck line and BAM! You were out the door in a torrent of cartoon character assassination.
Mayor Duck did exactly what the Toons expected. He shook things up. He made it exciting, sometimes to the brink of armed conflict. He was good for the ratings, and as all entertainers know, your show won’t get canceled if you have good ratings.
Toons came to overlook the Duck’s idiosyncrasies: his seeming inability to keep his pants on (not uncommon in Toontown); his wild and unintelligible rants on his favorite social medium, Quacker; his unruly lock of top feathers, often concealed under a sailor’s cap; and his utter inexperience in any aspect of being a mayor. After all, that’s what they wanted.
There was an unhappy side effect of this cartoon show. It spread throughout Toontown, making civility, cooperation and respect mere memories.
Thank goodness it’s just a fable.
louie@hmbreview.com asks, “What’s a meta for?”
