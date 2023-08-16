We see more foxes around the house these days. We’ve always known they live nearby, and take interest in them from great distances. Cute as the pups and sleek as the adults are, we know they are wild and dangerous, sort of like rattlesnakes, except without the snake’s polite warning it is about to bite.

If the foxes think about us at all, it’s probably, “Hey, what are those dumb apes doin’ on our property!?” I wouldn’t mind this arrogance if they’d at least chip in toward the mortgage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories