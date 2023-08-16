We see more foxes around the house these days. We’ve always known they live nearby, and take interest in them from great distances. Cute as the pups and sleek as the adults are, we know they are wild and dangerous, sort of like rattlesnakes, except without the snake’s polite warning it is about to bite.
If the foxes think about us at all, it’s probably, “Hey, what are those dumb apes doin’ on our property!?” I wouldn’t mind this arrogance if they’d at least chip in toward the mortgage.
For most of us, foxes are creatures of legend. There’s Aesop’s fable about the fox who couldn’t reach the grapes hanging from the vines and said, “Ptooey! Those grapes must be sour.” This doesn’t give much credit to the fox, who could easily gnaw through the vine and let the grapes fall where they may. But Aesop answered the age-old question, “What does the fox say?” He says, “Ptooey!” Though probably in Greek.
The most notorious fox is in “Fox In Socks,” by Dr. Seuss. The good Doctor had a sadistic streak, writing one of his nonsense, rhyming books with terrible tongue twisters. When we were putting our little girls to bed, they wanted “Fox In Socks” over and over again. It’s a miracle I can say, “She sells sea shells by the sea shore.”
I think the foxes are out to get us. I hear they even have a Fox Network, and a war dance, the Fox Trot. Our local foxes don’t declare war against us, though they have decided that our driveway is the place to defecate each night. Cute animals, lousy neighbors.
We can’t seem to agree about foxes. Some people call foxes sly, as in “sly as a ...” Others call them crazy. It’s said a fox is not taken twice in the same snare, which gives them some credit for brains. We have a henhouse, and know better than to leave a fox guarding it. You can “out fox” people, but not “in fox” them. Unless they’re in socks, I guess.
We used to call an attractive woman a “foxy lady,” but I’m told it’s no longer appreciated. Worse yet would be calling her a “stone cold fox,” though there’s a clothing company that’s proud to have that name.
There are famous foxes, Michael J., Vivica A., Megan, Redd, Jamie, and Vicente. Whether spelled with one X or two, there’s a lot of talent in the Fox/xx family.
My client in that case you’re sick of hearing about called me “a silver fox in the courtroom” in one newspaper. (No, not this one.) I suggested that he get an eye exam, because when it comes to silver hair I’ve got more skin in the game.
Do you want a fox? Twelve states allow them to be kept as pets: New York, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah. A word of advice: Don’t leap over dogs to conclusions.
