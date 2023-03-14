States give themselves nicknames, “the Silver State,” “the Show Me State” and “the Sooner State,” to name a few. They also adopt animal mascots, “official” state critters such as California’s grizzly bear, Kansas’ bison, and Oregon’s beaver. 

This raises the question, “Do all states have state dogs?” Only 11 states have chosen an official state dog breed. Some are easy to guess: the Malamute, the Chesapeake Bay Retriever and the Boston Terrier. Others are more arcane, among them the Catahoula Leopard Dog, the Chinook, the Plott Hound, the Boykin Spaniel and the Blue Lacy.  

