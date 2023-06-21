Contrary to popular fiction, Benjamin Franklin did not discover electricity. 

Ben’s kite experiment that June day in 1752 proved that static electricity — the annoying little zap you can get when you touch a doorknob after shuffling your feet on a carpet — is the same energy that causes the awesome lightning bolt, something most people were still crediting to a displeased divinity. Ben later proved electricity could be tamed by mounting lightning rods on rooftops conducting the charge to the ground, preventing losses of buildings and lives. Today we’re capturing the Sun’s energy on our rooftops and converting it into electricity, which we store in our garages. No kites needed. 

