Contrary to popular fiction, Benjamin Franklin did not discover electricity.
Ben’s kite experiment that June day in 1752 proved that static electricity — the annoying little zap you can get when you touch a doorknob after shuffling your feet on a carpet — is the same energy that causes the awesome lightning bolt, something most people were still crediting to a displeased divinity. Ben later proved electricity could be tamed by mounting lightning rods on rooftops conducting the charge to the ground, preventing losses of buildings and lives. Today we’re capturing the Sun’s energy on our rooftops and converting it into electricity, which we store in our garages. No kites needed.
We take electricity for granted, except on those all-too-frequent Coastside days when a tree falls across a power line, or a car — electric or not — knocks down a pole. The U.S. uses 4 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year, much of which goes to light the Las Vegas Strip. (Just kidding.) That’s quite a leap from the first sale of electric energy. In 1879 the California Electric Light Company, based in San Francisco, sold enough energy to power 21 light bulbs. We don’t know how many people it took to screw them in.
It’s hard for some people to warm up to solar-generated electric power. Let’s turn back the clock to 1910, where we find Zeke and Esther Ramshackle, a modern couple by the day’s standards, looking through the Sears, Roebuck and Company catalog. Let’s listen in. [Author’s comments are in brackets.]
Zeke: “Looky here! Sears is selling washing machines.”
Esther: “My trusty wringer-washer does just fine. Why would we want a new one from Sears?”
Zeke: “This new washer is electric.”
Esther: “Electric? Zeke, you’re crazy. You can’t have electricity in a tub full of water! You trying to kill me?”
Zeke: “It says here ‘Guaranteed safe or your money back.’ It doesn’t say ‘or your wife back.’ Maybe you’re right. Let’s wait a year or two before we decide.”
Esther: “I read that Clara Ford, Henry’s wife, has a new Detroit Electric car. So does Mina Edison, Tom’s wife. Their cars can cover 60 miles per charge at a top speed of 25 miles an hour, and recharge overnight. They’re good for getting around town.”
Zeke: “How much do they cost? We’re not wealthy like Ford and Edison, you know.”
Esther: “The lowest price is $1,400. [About $45,000 today.] But I wasn’t suggesting we buy one. That’s almost a year’s salary! I’m just saying that if a car can run on electricity, a lot of other things could, too.
“Someday in the future you might shave with an electric razor. [Invented 1915, U.S. patented 1930.] Maybe we’ll make toast in an electric heater of some sort, instead of that heavy metal thing on the stove or fireplace. [1926.] Someday [1929] household coolers might be electric, as might household ovens. [Became popular in the 1930s.] Imagine! We could control the temperature with electricity.”
Zeke: “Esther, where do you get these outlandish ideas?”
Esther: “They’re bound to happen. Just be patient.”
