The 30 days from June 6 to July 6 are happy and hectic in our family. June is a traditional month for weddings and thus anniversaries. It’s the end of most school years and beginning of summer vacations.
Though our immediate family is not large, we make up for it in June occasions. Here are some significant June events, a few of which apply to everyone.
June 6 was our 47th wedding anniversary. Amethyst is the 47th anniversary’s gemstone, but it’s hard to say without sounding like Daffy Duck. Naugahyde would be easier to pronounce, even if it’s artificial.
The very next day is our first daughter’s birthday. No, Elizabeth wasn’t born the day after our wedding, and shame on you for thinking otherwise.
Today, June 14, is Flag Day. There are plenty of flags in use in America. Some McDonald’s burger joints fly the “golden arches” flag below or even alongside the U.S. flag at the same height. Flag Day is for the proverbial star-spangled banner. In a time of deep divisions in our country, it’s the flag we need — the symbol of diversity within unity.
June 17 is my birthday, but you may prefer to think of it as Battle of Bunker Hill day or Watergate Break-in Day. It coincides with Father’s Day, give or take a day. “Pop,” as we called him, was a funny fellow. We still can’t serve the first slice of a cake without saying, “And who wants THIS much,” hands spread to indicate the rest of the cake. He had more catch-phrases than all the sit-coms combined.
This year, Father’s Day falls on June 18, making a trifecta weekend of birthday, Father’s Day and Juneteenth, our newest national holiday. If we play our cards right, we might get a complete month of June celebrations.
Though we aren’t the Druids at Stonehenge, we should celebrate the Summer Solstice on June 21, the day with the greatest number of sunlit minutes. At our latitude we’ll get sunshine from 5-something in the morning until 8-something at night.
July 1 has a special meaning for me, the day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in my client’s favor in the Thomas More Law Center case. Loyal reader(s) may rightly ask, “Are you ever going to stop reminding us about that case?” Answer: “No.”
July 3 is our second and final daughter’s birthday. Many in town know Sheila from the local schools and her time as a barista at M. Coffee, now Café Society, on Main Street.
Independence Day is essentially Flag Day on steroids. It is another birthday — all of ours. Happy birthday to U.S.!
The 30-day stretch of national and personal celebrations ends on July 6 with “Make It Main Street,” our town’s monthly party of music, poetry, crafts, movies and general jollity, which Coastal Literary Arts Movement is proud to support. It’s also our grandson Mason’s birthday.
Whew! I’m exhausted just writing about it all.
