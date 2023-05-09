Mother’s Day reminds us of our dependency. 

On every second Sunday in May, we take a few steps back in time to give thanks, not to the unseen Providence of Thanksgiving, but to one unique woman, the one who housed, fed and protected us, all within herself, until the day we emerged and started making demands. That some mothers didn’t get the title biologically does not reduce the honor they deserve.

