March 16, 2020, seems like it was just yesterday. That’s the day all non-essential workers were ordered to shelter in place for a then-unknown period of time. I began a series of 10 QuipTide columns featuring the reactions of He and She, a semi-fictional couple, to living in constant companionship. Then I went back to writing about other things. Mostly dogs.
The worst COVID symptom I’ve had is “brain fog,” a condition that turns your mental wattage to that of a year-old AAA battery. The fog comes and goes as it pleases. As long as it’s temporary, I can cope.
Yes, it’s like yesterday, or more precisely, yesteryear. I and a lot of other non-essential workers — a degrading phrase because I consider humor to be essential — are back in the virtual jailhouse, despite having followed all the rules, taken all the shots and purchased many masks, some fit to wear on Zoom meetings. I’m trying to find them in my sock drawer.
Like most sock drawers, mine has nearly as many single socks as paired ones. Ever the optimist, I keep the unmatched socks in the vain hope that someday, while sorting the laundry, we will discover a match for one of the orphaned socks, with only slightly less jubilation than finding my long-lost New Mexico State University T-shirt. (I never attended NMSU, but thought the logo looked cool. It probably wouldn’t fit anyway.)
College T-shirts say a lot about their wearers, though in the mid-1970s students were better known for their lack of T-shirts, or any other clothing. The “streakers” carefully planned their unannounced sprints for places and times when a large group of students would be present, and chose paths that were wide enough to discourage collisions. The idea, so I’m told, was to leave the viewers wondering, to paraphrase the townsfolk in Lone Ranger episodes, “Who was that unmasked man?”
There were no college T-shirts with “I’m a streaker” emblazoned across the chests. That would have been rather self-defeating.
Evidently the brain fog has set in. As I vaguely recall, the topic of today’s column was something about health, I think, though it might also have been about dogs, parodies of movies, or words we could do without. I’m sure that I would have mentioned dogs and New Mexico at least once, though I may not have done so yet today. For tradition’s sake: “dogs,” “New Mexico.” There, I’ve met my quota. I think.
The best thing about brain fog is … it’s something to do with chocolate. Oh, I remember, it’s like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates, “you never know what you’re gonna get.” Personally, I favor See’s Candies nuts and chews boxes, because with nuts and chews you can know, with 50 percent accuracy, that you’re going to get either a nut or a chew. Unless Mother See was sloppy one day, you can be sure you will not get one of those awful chocolates with gooey, pink, cherry slime inside.
I’m glad we’ve had this time together. We must do it again sometime.
