We all know about Día de los Muertos, the Nov. 1 and 2 holiday celebrating our cultural connections with our departed loved ones, musically rendered in Disney’s “Coco,” and known by some as All Souls Day.
Less known and observed is a local tradition, The Day of the Dunces, held on Nov. 3, honoring, if that’s the right word, those with only an occasional acquaintance with reality.
This year the Dunce Selection Committee had an overabundance of nominated dunces. As it’s an election year, that’s to be expected, but the Rules Committee strictly enforces a ban on office holders and seekers. As Hiram Hornswoggle, event chair emeritus, says every two years, “If we were to let those politicos in, the rest of us wouldn’t stand a chance!”
Hornswoggle should know, as the recipient of the coveted Dunce of the Decade award for his work in the 1990s to make the Macarena the national anthem. Hornswoggle later shifted his considerable, misguided efforts to other fads, including selling “Y2K” insurance after the threatened computer Armageddon had passed. Ever optimistic, his latest craze is tweeting dire warnings that the moon will crash into the Earth in 2023. (Geologists say that the moon has already crashed our party, twice, but that was way before the Macarena.)
The competition for Dunce of the Year will be fierce in 2022. Melody Gargle, for example, fervently believes that Gov. Gavin Newsom is the second coming of Gov. Jerry Brown. It’s a myth, if only for the reason that Brown already had his second coming, having served from 1975 to 1983 and again from 2011 to 2019.
Tabitha Flounce is less political in her delusions. She occasionally writes to Quip Tide about the latest doings of her cocker spaniel, Morty, whom she claims has a telepathic connection with actor Tom Hanks. While it’s true that Hanks has many fans, most of them use more conventional media than brain waves to reach him.
Tabitha insists that Morty can tap into Hanks’ mind when he (Hanks) is reminiscing about his Oscar-worthy films, barking the lines in a language only Morty and Tabitha can understand. “Life is like a box of chocolates,” says Morty. “Houston, we have a problem.” (Boy, do we.)
Not to be outdone, Elron Nibbles walks up and down Main Street each Saturday, wearing a sandwich sign (and nothing else) reading, “I am Iron Man.” His boast seems “starkly” doubtful, for several reasons:
• Iron Man’s suit of high-tech armor is not made out of poster board, as Elron’s is.
• The arc reactor in Iron Man’s suit glows with power. Elron’s is the lid from a jar of Adams 100 percent Natural Peanut Butter, Crunchy Style.
• Iron Man is a figment of Stan Lee’s imagination. We’re not sure where Elron is from.
In true, dedicated dunce style Elron braves the wind, weather, and sideways on-lookers, completing his weekly ritual without compensation.
Wow, what a dunce to do something for free! Hey, wait …
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com, an unpaid humor columnist, wishes you “Hey, Macarena” and hopes the moon doesn’t hit your eye like a big pizza pie.
