We all know about Día de los Muertos, the Nov. 1 and 2 holiday celebrating our cultural connections with our departed loved ones, musically rendered in Disney’s “Coco,” and known by some as All Souls Day.

Less known and observed is a local tradition, The Day of the Dunces, held on Nov. 3, honoring, if that’s the right word, those with only an occasional acquaintance with reality.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories