The Cookers will be back in Half Moon Bay this weekend to share their new album, “Look Out!” which will be released just two days before their performance here.
The group will be performing at 4:30 p.m on Sunday at the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society.
“It feels good that we’re able to do this and get out and play again,” said David Weiss, who plays trumpet with the Cookers. “That’s what we do. I don’t know that we will ever be able to get out there like we used to, but we are adapting and figuring out ways to do it.”
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend the event, and all staff, volunteers and artists are fully vaccinated.
“We want to get out there and perform, but we’re in different times and we’re still figuring out how to do it,” said Weiss. “It will be interesting to see how this tour goes.”
The Cookers will be touring in Colorado, Michigan, Washington, California and Maryland through the winter. The band had been together for more than 14 years and “Look Out!” is their sixth album, the first released in five years. They had plans to record a live record in March of last year at a venue in London.
“We’d been wanting to make a live record for years, so we made all the arrangements, but then the tour was canceled because of the pandemic,” said Weiss.
Inspired by the National Basketball Association “bubble,” the Cookers all got tested for COVID-19 and went up to a venue in upstate New York that they would play at as a warmup before going on tour.
“We created our own little bubble and we made a record,” said Weiss. “At that point we had all been sitting at home for four or five months. We had no idea that it would end up being a year and a half, but at that point we were getting a little antsy.”
Their new single, “Somalia,” is out now and the remainder of the album will be released on Friday. For the performance on Sunday, tickets must be bought in advance. There will be no sales at the door. Tickets can be bought at bachddsoc.org and more information about the band and COVID-19 protocols can be found on the website.
“Doing the shows will be great and just getting back into that groove,” said
Weiss. “I’m just hoping I remember to pack everything and I remember how to do this.”
Can't wait for this great concert!
