A local news story recently received wide attention. It’s one part “Reno 911,” one part Keystone Kops, and two parts 1960s version of the Batmobile — a true tale too bizarre to be ignored.
News travels faster than an atomic battery-powered Batmobile. Through the miracle of newsprint we take you now to a stately manor on the outskirts of Gotham City, where a stylish billionaire and his young ward chat in the library …
Dick: “Gosh, Bruce, even an out-of-state sheriff’s posse proved powerless to stop this copycat Batmobile fiend. We can’t have fake Batmobiles roaming around.”
Bruce: “Quite right, Old Chum,” he said, straightening his ascot. “If these crude imitations cause damage, our good names may be tarnished.”
(A bright red phone under a glass pastry dome starts flashing and beeping. Bruce picks up the hand receiver and, slightly lowering his voice, speaks.)
Bruce: “Yes, Commissioner.”
Commissioner Gordon: “Batman! The Batmobile just crashed into an abandoned warehouse. Are you and the Boy Wonder all right?”
Bruce: “Yes, Commissioner. But the dastardly developers of these duplicates must be defeated.”
Gordon: “Thank heaven we have you, Batman.”
Bruce: “Quick, to the Batpoles!”
(Moments later, in the Batcave)
Robin: “Holy horsepower, Batman! How do we find who’s behind all this?”
Batman: “Only the Bat Computer can sift through all the possibilities.”
(He places a stack of 7,000 punch cards into the computer, which reads them one at a time. Hours later, the Bat Computer prints out a single card.)
Batman: “It says, ‘Reply hazy, ask again later.’”
(The Dynamic Duo hops into their seats in the genuine Batmobile, and with a blast of afterburner fire and “Na-na Na-na, Na-na Na-na” soundtrack, roar off to Gotham. They barely enter the city limits when they see in the Bat-rearview-mirror the flashing lights of a police patrol car. Batman dutifully pulls over and stops. An unfamiliar officer approaches.)
Officer: “You in a hurry to get to a costume party? You were doing 60 in a 35 zone. Show me your license and registration.”
Officer: “I don’t care if you’re King Tut. License and registration.”
Batman: “Robin and I have immunity from all traffic laws within Gotham City. Every law officer knows it. I see from your badge that you’re not from this county or state. You have no jurisdiction here.”
Officer: “So what? You were speeding. No license. No registration. I’m taking you in. Oh, by the way, where’s the Gotham P.D.”
With a screech of tires, a blast of atomic fire, and the “Na-na Na-na” soundtrack, the Batmobile resumes the search for the cowardly copycat culprit.
