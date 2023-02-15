Animals act like jerks sometimes. This differentiates them from humans, who act like jerks only when they are threatened, injured or awake.

Whether it’s climate change or just me getting grumpier, animals are increasingly acting like jerks. This can most easily be seen when a human is just about to press the shutter release on a Nikon D850 (price: $3,096.95), perfectly focused and framed on a scarlet tanager. As the finger descends in super slo-mo the bird goes airborne a nanosecond before the “click.” And, just for spite, donates a decidedly not-scarlet deposit on the camera, expertly hitting the lens. 

