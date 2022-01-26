Power outages are common and unwelcome events on the Coastside. They’re among the prices of paradise, along with fog, closures on one of the two-lane roads that are our only escape routes, and even the occasional tsunami.
It was time for an artificial three-day weekend. We booked a room at a hotel in Napa Valley’s less pretentious cousin, Lodi, a bird-watcher’s and wine-taster’s mecca. You can guess which diversion I enjoy.
Beneath its tranquil veneer, Lodi roils in an endless controversy: How is the town’s name pronounced? Chances are that as you read the last sentence your inner voice said, “LOW-dye,” as in the Credence Clearwater Revival song of that name, including the libelous refrain, “Oh, Lord! Stuck in Lodi again.” Wikipedia agrees with Credence’s pronunciation, but some dictionaries and lifelong residents insist that Lodi rhymes with Cody, as in Wyoming. You might say Lodi is the opposite of Heidi.
Shortly after turning in on our first night in Whatever-It’s-Called we realized that the power had gone out — not just in our room or hotel but, as we later learned, everywhere in Lodi and Stockton. For reasons unknown, this triggered a group in three rooms above ours to go insane. Children of varying ages were running up and down the stairs adjacent to our room while others jumped from their beds onto the uncarpeted floor. Screaming matches and fights broke out in the hallways and outside the building. We tried calling the front desk from a cellphone, but the manager’s line was without power. Walking down the hallway to the desk seemed a bit risky.
But this isn’t a story of a ruined vacation, it’s about getting away. We did just that, spending the first afternoon walking and snapping bird photos with relatives at Cosumnes River Preserve, then seeing huge flocks of waterfowl land on Staten Island (pronounced like the one that’s a New York borough) close to sunset. We had a great meal at a Lodi restaurant, Zin Bistro, and you should, too.
The next day we and a college friend tasted wine, ate a picnic lunch and took a riverside hike at Heritage Oak Winery, followed by more waterfowl comings and goings. On the last day of the trip, we checked out early, drove up to the Sacramento National Wildlife Preserve, and saw many new (to us) bird species in a four-hour car tour. I thought I saw Larry Bird, but he wasn’t signing autographs.
The power outage mini-riot was already a distant memory.
My knowledge of birds doesn’t stretch much further than the meat counter at Safeway, plus sea gulls and pigeons. I’m pretty sure they’re both scavengers, but one spends more time at the beach.
I like spotting birds, though my method differs from the Missus’. She will point and exclaim, “Look! A meadowlark!” I exclaim, “Look! Some bird!” It may sound pretty basic, but I’ve almost never made a mistaken identification.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com warns, “Well, don't trust your soul to no backwoods Southern lawyer.” Name that tune!
