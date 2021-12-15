If ’tis the season to be jolly, why am I so stressed out? Could it be that until Dec. 15 I utterly failed to keep my 2021 New Year’s resolution: finding and buying unique Christmas gifts throughout the year?
If procrastination was an Olympic sport, I’d take the gold, silver and bronze. Like everyone else, I’ve had one or two other things on my mind this year, but that doesn’t excuse all the lost opportunities to stuff the gift bag.
I made four trips to New Mexico in 2021, including a two-week road trip that included Ruidoso, Ghost Ranch, Santa Fé, Chama, Farmington and many gas stations with touristy knick-knack shops. I came home without a single gift to put under the tree (which, by the way, I still haven’t picked out).
There was also an April trip to Washington, D.C., but the museums and their gift shops were still in lockdown, thwarting my holiday shopping plans. I was going to give the whole family FBI T-shirts; maybe it wasn’t such a loss.
If only there was a way to buy gifts without traveling to faraway places, and have them delivered to your door. That would really be something! I think my 2022 New Year’s resolution will be to develop a business to do just that. Maybe I’ll name it “Amazing,” or something similar. Please remind me next year, maybe in the spring, so I don’t forget.
My annual shopping anxiety is upon me. It’s time to hunker down (does anyone ever hunker up?) and begin the frantic Christmas hunt.
Step 1: Find a pencil and a used envelop, then sit down and list the people for whom I’ll get presents. This is sort of what Santa does, but he starts much earlier in the year and probably uses one of those big rolls of butcher paper.
Step 2: Visit local knick-knack stores, which need not be in gas stations but could be. I am a great believer in buying locally, even if what I buy was made in Cambodia. The seller will still be local. Of course, not all these gifts can be as practical as FBI T-shirts, so there will be a few puzzled faces on Dec. 25.
The list will probably look something like this; I’ve changed the names to protect the victims.
Flopsy: a potted avocado pit
Mopsy: an autographed copy of “Quip Tide: Collected Columns from the Coastside,” my self-published book that I still have 60 copies of in my basement.
Cottontail: a “Welcome to Half Moon Bay” T-shirt featuring a cartoon hula dancer in front of palm trees.
Peter: a package of Breath Assure capsules, several years past their “best if used by” date.
Nyota: a baseball cap for the local high school team, reading “I’m a Cougar.”
Pavel: unused “Kamala for President 2020” bumper stickers, which, with a magic marker, might yet prove useful.
Scotty: a bottle of Old Overcoat Blended Scotch Whiskey.
It is better to give than to receive, especially if my gifts get re-gifted.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is merchandise-challenged.
