Sharing the part

Maya Duncan, left, and Sola Polonchek rehearse for “Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition" at Coastal Repertory Theatre on April 20. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

When seventh-grade Coastsiders Kathryn Lauritzen and Owen Bennett found out the casting results for the upcoming production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition” at the Coastal Rep Kids Theatre, they were a bit surprised. Instead of having a character to play, they learned they would each have half a character to play.

“I auditioned for (the role of) Herald and got Herald, but I expected it just to be by myself,” said Bennett. “We ended up splitting the role.”

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

