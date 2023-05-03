When seventh-grade Coastsiders Kathryn Lauritzen and Owen Bennett found out the casting results for the upcoming production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition” at the Coastal Rep Kids Theatre, they were a bit surprised. Instead of having a character to play, they learned they would each have half a character to play.
“I auditioned for (the role of) Herald and got Herald, but I expected it just to be by myself,” said Bennett. “We ended up splitting the role.”
Bennett and Lauritzen took their shared part and ran with it.
“They’re just really hilarious when they’re together,” said choreographer Jessica Nordby, who has quickly become a mainstay at the Coastal Repertory Theatre since joining the crew last year. “They helped choreograph some of their dance.”
The actors’ spotlight moment comes when they make a rousing announcement in the village square to all the townspeople: “The Prince is giving a ball!”
“We end up whacking each other a lot with our props,” said Bennett, adding that the heralds carry trumpets and a scroll.
“The two heralds have a lot of conflict,” said Lauritzen. “They’re very competitive. They’re both competing to be better at the job.”
As the two heralds vie for professional superiority, close to 60 townspeople bustle around them, absorbing the news about the Prince and his exciting search for a bride. Nordby explained how she and director Sabina Perlsweig, who is also the program manager for the Coastal Rep Kids Theatre, help kids embrace “actor’s choice.”
“Sabina and I collaborate on this because it’s that fine line between acting and dancing,” said Nordby. “We’ll kind of yell out directions at them. Like when we were doing (the song) ‘Ten Minutes Ago,’ we were letting them kind of have their little acting moments. We were telling them, ‘Maybe you’re really surprised or maybe you’re jealous and you say, ‘Why can’t that be me?’ We’ll throw things out there and then tell them it’s actor’s choice.”
Nordby added that they are quick to praise kids with non-speaking roles whenever they come up with a funny expression or strike an expressive pose.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition” is an abridged version of the classic fairy tale and popular musical. Certain plot points and songs have been removed, but the general storyline remains the same: Girl meets prince, and they live happily ever after. Perlsweig explained how she has tried to work with the leading actor, eighth-grader Maya Duncan, to slightly modernize the Cinderella character without adding or deleting any lines, which is disallowed for copyright reasons.
“I’ll try to say, ‘Maybe one thing you can focus on about Cinderella is that she is extremely optimistic,’” said Perlsweig. “‘There is a fairytale ending, but she
earns that in the end because of her optimism, her hard work and her perseverance — through the kind of person that she is.’ One of the big morals we’ve been talking about in this show is that good things come to good people.”
Duncan said that people can learn a lot of life skills in the theater. “Like teamwork, for example,” she said.
Eighth-grader Sola Polonchek, who plays the part of Cinderella’s godmother, agreed. “We all have to work really hard together in a short amount of time,” said Polonchek.
“It’s really impressive when old people around you, and yourself included, pull off this amazing thing together,” she added, referring to her director and choreographer.
Witness the cast and crew’s magical collaboration in “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition” from May 5-14. Six performances will be given at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, located at 1167 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows start at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at coastalrep.com.
