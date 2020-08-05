We have learned in the past five or six months that the human ability to adjust, adapt, pivot, alter, accommodate and then adjust again has no end. We also see that in the need to constantly adjust our approach, we can find great opportunities.
That is how Senior Coastsiders has come to reimagine its annual Taste of the Coast fundraiser, creating opportunities for more restaurants and more attendees!
While normally welcoming community members into the Senior Coastsiders facility to enjoy “tastes” from 20 to 25 local restaurants and eateries, this year, the restaurants, wineries, breweries and sweet shops will welcome you directly to their doors for a taste.
Community members can buy a ticket from seniorcoastsiders.org that gets them a taste or a discount at participating businesses. Plus, the ticket also enters you into a great raffle for a chance to win $500 worth of wine from K&L or $250 worth of restaurant gift certificates.
While maintaining the traditional goal of Taste of the Coast — to raise funds for Senior Coastsiders including our home-delivered meals program, classes (now online), home repair, and information and assistance resources — we also wanted to show support for local businesses by encouraging the community to visit old favorites and discover some new ones. The shelter-in-place orders have taken a toll on local businesses but the Coastside community has made a point of supporting them through takeout orders and by taking advantage of new delivery options. And our local businesses have done an outstanding job of ensuring the safety of staff and customers in their protocols.
It is our hope that this year’s Taste of the Coast will allow community members to show support for the older adults served by Senior Coastsiders, as well as the many businesses participating in our virtual event.
Tickets can be purchased at
www.seniorcoastsiders.org and will be valid from Aug. 30 through Sept. 27. When purchasing, buyers will have the option to have their ticket(s) mailed, or picked up after Aug. 10 at the Senior Coastsiders
office or at the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau. Tickets are $100, or $75 for those 65 and over.
The Senior Coastsiders website, www.seniorcoastsiders.org, has a complete list of the participating businesses along with the offer from each establishment. Ticketholders will take their ticket to our partners during the four-week period to redeem their taste.
Whether you are taking a drive down south for a stop at Highway 1 Brewing Co. for a beer and cup of clam chowder or grabbing a taco at Lamas in the harbor, you are sure to get your money’s worth and then some! With 26 businesses participating, you will be able to enjoy a little bit of everything. Consider a tri-tip sandwich from Spangler’s, senior fish ‘n’ chips from Barbara’s Fish Trap, and a bite of some Mac Attack from The Barn. And, don’t forget, your ticket also enters you in the raffle to win one of three great prizes. We have two prizes of $500 worth of wine from K&L and one prize of gift certificates worth over $250 to Via Uno, Mezza Luna, Half Moon Bay Distillery, and the San Benito House.
This is a win-win-win! Support seniors on the coast, support local businesses and support your taste buds!
If you have questions, you can learn more at www.seniorcoastsiders.org or by calling the Senior Coastsiders office at 726-9056. Hope to see you around the Coastside.
Hope Atmore is the program manager at Senior Coastsiders.
