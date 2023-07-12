Tickets are now on sale for Taste of the Coast, a foodie fundraiser hosted by the Half Moon Bay nonprofit Senior Coastsiders. The annual event featuring local chefs, bakers, grocers, brewers, wine purveyors and distillers will take place this year from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
“We are excited to have an in-person event again,” said Sandra Winter, executive director of Senior Coastsiders, explaining that the last full-scale Taste of the Coast took place in 2018.
So far, 20 food and beverage businesses from Half Moon Bay have signed on to participate. Each purveyor will be serving a tasty sample of something delicious so that guests can experience a wide array of the culinary creations and crafted libations that are available on the coast.
“I am guessing that nobody is going to be able to hit all 20 spots, but people always surprise me,” said Kerri Beffa Conlon, who is organizing Taste of the Coast this year.
Some tables will be staffed by event volunteers while others will have hosts from the respective restaurant, shop, bar or brewery.
“Spangler’s Market is going to do a tri-tip sandwich, and he’ll be there passing it out,” said Conlon, referring to Spangler’s Market owner Dan Spangler.
Senior Coastsiders will also be holding a raffle at Taste of the Coast. Prizes include restaurant gift certificates, a wine package valued at $1,000 and a dinner for 10 people donated by Cooking For Friends. The drawing will take place during the event on Sept. 10, but winners do not need to be present to win.
“So even if you can’t attend the event on Sept. 10, you can show support by buying a raffle ticket and still win the prize,” said Conlon.
Proceeds from Taste of the Coast will help fund various services offered to members of the local senior population. Recent projects at Senior Coastsiders include setting up a community garden and hiring a Chinese-speaking community liaison.
“We’ve worked really hard to try and make our Chinese community feel included,” said Winter. “We brought in a community liaison who was very instrumental in helping when the (Jan. 23) shootings happened because some of the victims were Chinese-speakers only.”
Last week, Senior Coastsiders also purchased a new Dodge Ram passenger van to help fill transportation gaps for its participants.
“We hired a driver, and we are going to use the van to bring people to and from our center, and to take them grocery shopping,” said Winter. “We think it’s really important to do that because transportation on the coast can be somewhat unreliable.”
The cost of making the vehicle ADA accessible, said Winter, was a significant expense.
“The wheelchair lift was literally the same price as the van, but it’s what our population needs,” said Winter.
Event tickets and raffle tickets for Taste of the Coast can be purchased online at seniorcoastsiders.com/totc23. Tickets are also on sale at Senior Coastsiders, located at 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
