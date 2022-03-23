Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Bay Area Border Relief have collaborated to raise funds for the World Central Kitchen in support of Ukraine.
The organizations are making and selling trays of homemade tamales. Tamale options include beef, chicken and cheese and spinach. Trays cost $30 for a half dozen, and $60 for a dozen, with an order minimum of six tamales. It added that the tamales freeze well.
The deadline to order is March 31, with pick up on April 3. Pick up options include locations in Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Menlo Park and Berkeley. Venmo, cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
To order and pay with Venmo, cash or check, visit bit.ly/tamalesfundraiser. To pay by credit card, visit bit.ly/tamales4WCK. Orders can also be made by calling (650) 560-8947.
— Emma Spaeth
