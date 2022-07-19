At 68 years of age, I find myself engaged in a daily conversation with a close personal friend, my body. People say that one’s body and mind are inseparable, but lately my body seems to have developed a mind of its own.
(By the way, I don’t look a day over 55. That’s what my mirror tells me, anyway. This could be because I don’t wear my glasses while shaving.)
My body does most of the talking, mostly nagging me about things I should have done, shouldn’t have done, or overdid. People much younger than I experience a “body talk” dialogue like this on New Year’s Day and the day after St. Patrick’s Day.
Take for example my right hand, which I’m using while typing today’s column. I never learned the proper way to type. Two fingers on my right hand do almost all the work. In college at the University of San Francisco, where I wrote for and eventually edited the student newspaper, the Foghorn, I could type around 70 words a minute this way, a speed that stayed with me through law school and most of my 42 years at my so-called “day job.”
The fingers have decided that their contributions to QuipTide and other typing tasks are underappreciated. They give me “the finger” when they think I’ve typed enough, sending a terse, neural message to Headquarters: “Enough, already!”
It’s a hard message to ignore. My mind sidesteps the digital memo by having me dictate to Siri the words I would otherwise type. This workaround has its drawbacks:
Me: “My right knee has started snapping, crackling and popping like a bowl of Rice Krispies.”
Siri’s transcript: “My write kneecap started snacking, grackle ling and pooping like a bowel risk crusties.”
I don’t recall gargling while dictating, though the transcript seems to show that I did. Typing the corrections can take more time than keying in the original words. No offense to Siri, but it’s easier to take a break and let my fingers quiet down, and then resume typing.
Other body parts speak up now and again. The arms and legs will get sarcastic: “Hey, you idiot, thanks so much for hauling those sawed logs around yesterday. Hope you’re feeling up to lifting a Tylenol to your mouth today.” The back and neck complain, often about simple offenses on my part, such as repositioning. “What was wrong with the way you were sitting a minute ago?”
These and other exceedingly minor maladies come with time, and disappear altogether when compared to the chronic pain so many people experience daily. I begin to think I should ignore these twinges, then remember that they’re trying to tell me something. I should think of them as early warning systems.
Sixty-eight sounds almost ancient, as my far younger co-workers like to remind me. I won’t listen to their concept of “elderly.” My “Use By” date is still decades away. But I will listen to the advice from my hands and other talkative body parts.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com says, “The best thing about getting older is that it beats the alternative.”
