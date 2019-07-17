Cañada Cove water tests OK
After more than a week of drinking bottled water or boiled tap water, Cañada Cove residents can now safely drink their water.
A water main break in the mobile home park on July 3 caused management to turn off the water for five days. Water was restored after the five days, but residents were told not to drink it until it could be tested.
Closed labs over the Fourth of July weekend caused more delays. The mobile home park, which houses 350 residents, sent samples to the Bennett Marine Utility lab in Burlingame on July 10 and received word on Friday afternoon that the water is safe to drink.
“We did three tests throughout the park,” saiACd Anita Daniels, a park manager at Cañada Cove. “Everything is good to go.”
TLC for Tunitas
TLClocals is an organization with the goal of strengthening local communities through community betterment projects and volunteer opportunities for residents who want to become actively involved in improving their community. The group will organize a cleanup at Tunitas Creek Beach on the third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The beach haAs historically suffered from visitors who didn’t clean up after themselves. On Sunday, volunteers met at Tunitas to collect trash and debris and keep the beach clean and the sea life healthy.
The next cleanup is scheduled for Aug. 18 and Coastsiders are invited to participate.
Speaking of Tunitas beach …
The Peninsula Open Space Trust is offering artwork from local artist Jim Caldwell to help finance Tunitas Creek Beach improvements. Caldwell’s rendering of the beach will be available on 18-by-24-inch posters for $200 each.
In May, San Mateo County agreed to purchase 58 acres of property 8 miles south of Half Moon Bay from POST. The area, characterized by steep bluffs and several protected species, is slated to become a county park. Recently, improper public use has resulted in environmental degradation and pollution. The San Mateo County Parks Department has been managing the property since 2017, when POST purchased the land.
Those interested in purchasing Caldwell’s artwork, which will be numbered and signed by the artist, can email Megan Derhammer at MDerhammer@openspacetrust.org.
