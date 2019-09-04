Coleman retires from Cobb show
Half Moon Bay resident Norm Coleman is hanging up his baseball cleats.
The lifelong baseball fan has performed a one-man show portraying baseball great Ty Cobb for 13 years. Over that time, he has performed in 83 cities, from Boston to British Columbia.
Cobb was one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and a controversial figure as well. The Hall of Famer was known for his temper as well as his prowess between the lines.
Coleman, who dresses in period costume for the performances, says his portrayal at 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Half Moon Bay Library will be his last. He says health problems in his 80s will keep him in the dugout.
Be on the lookout for pedestrians
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you: Pedestrians don’t have armor.
In fact, that is the name of a public awareness campaign operated by the California Office of Traffic Safety during Pedestrian Safety Month.
With that in mind, the Sheriff’s Office says it will step up enforcement of pedestrian safety laws through September. A special enforcement is planned today in the Woodside area. And, according to a Sheriff’s Office release, that includes laws related to pedestrians who might cross outside of a designated crosswalk or when they don’t have right of way.
Looking for a home? Take HEART
HEART of San Mateo County is hosting a seminar for first-time homebuyers this week.
HEART is a county agency specifically charged with helping families with limited income to get into the homes of their dreams. Those with a household income below $170,000 with a credit score of 680 or better and living or working in San Mateo County qualify.
HEART works with a mortgage company to offer down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. Those who qualify may get into a home with as little as 5 percent down and no mortgage insurance. The assistance is for market-rate homes only.
The event is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the San Mateo Public Library, 55 W. Third Ave.
To see the presentation or learn about the application process, visit HEART’s website, heartofsmc.org. Contact Boris Vatkin at HEART for more information, (650) 204-5639.
