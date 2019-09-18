Volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday
On Saturday, the county is participating in a statewide effort for Coastal Cleanup Day. It’s an annual waterway and land cleanup held at sites across the Coastside and elsewhere in the county from 9 a.m. to noon.
There are Coastside cleanup locations in Montara, Pescadero, Half Moon Bay, El Granada and San Gregorio. Interested volunteers should visit the San Mateo County Health’s website, select the location and RSVP with the site captain. Participants can also register on-site, and the county asks everyone to sign a waiver.
San Mateo County Health Department asks volunteers to bring a bucket, gloves, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes and a reusable water bottle.
County hosts disaster preparedness day
San Mateo County is hosting its 15th annual disaster preparedness day at the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event is free and parking on-site costs $15.
This event is open to children and adults and will allow locals to explore fire trucks and SWAT vehicles. The event will also offer classes on CPR, first aid and provide resources on personal preparedness.
While the event has been hosted before, it has more resonance after wildfires tore through much of the state last year.
Be sure to look for the Half Moon Bay Review booth. Publisher Barb Anderson will be there and she will have plenty of copies of the Emergency Preparedness Booklet found in today’s newspaper. She will also be handing out magnets featuring more than a dozen important emergency contacts.
City hosts Election Night Out next week
The city of Half Moon Bay is hosting its second annual Election Night Out event at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ted Adcock Community Center.
The event this year is focusing on voter registration and pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds. City staff, the Census 2020 Team, county Elections staff, League of Women Voters, and employees from the Half Moon Bay Library will be providing information on the registration process, along with material about city projects.
The event will include free dinner, raffle prizes, a children’s corner and music.
