Fundraising dinners this weekend
The La Honda Educational Foundation is hosting its eighth annual harvest dinner and fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. The money raised will support La Honda Elementary School programs, including the garden. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at www.lahondakids.com
Abundant Grace Coastside Worker also has its annual farm-to-table fundraising dinner at 5 p.m. on Friday. It’s at Potrero Nuevo Farm. The event will feature a farm tour, four-course meal, live music and a silent auction.
Learn more at abundantgracecw.org.
Master gardeners class on calendar
The Half Moon Bay Library is hosting a master gardeners’ event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. The class will teach gardeners and would-be gardeners how to plan for the cooler fall and winter months.
Students will get advice from a master gardener on which vegetables to grow, how to plant in containers and raised beds, and how to care for and harvest the vegetables.
Quarry Park cleanup planned
The Granada Community Services District is hosting a Quarry Park cleanup day from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday. This is the last activity for the district’s summer recreation program.
No preregistration is necessary, and volunteers can come and go throughout the event. There will be prizes for the most trash collected.
Participants will meet at 1195 Columbus St. in El Granada.
Officers climb roof for charity
If you see a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy on the roof of the Half Moon Bay Dunkin’ Thursday morning, do not be alarmed. But you might think about opening your wallet for a good cause.
Local law enforcement officers will climb atop Dunkin’ locations across the region in an effort to raise money for Special Olympics of Northern California. Patrons can make donations of any amount at the doughnut shop between 6 and 10 a.m. Those doing so will receive a coupon for a free medium coffee.
Last year, the effort raised more than $10,000.
In Half Moon Bay, Dunkin’ is at 118 San Mateo Road.
