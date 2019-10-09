Attorney general approves Seton Coastside sale
The California attorney general conditionally approved the sale of Seton Coastside and Seton Medical Center on Sept. 25. The approval requires that both remain open as general acute care hospitals at least until 2025.
The buyer, Strategic Global Management Inc., must also “maintain privileges for current medical staff who are in good standing.”
The attorney general is also requiring the company to ensure that the buildings maintain their seismic compliance requirements at the hospitals through 2030.
Strategic Global Management declined to comment.
MWSD annual garbage rate increase
Recology has requested a 4.71 percent rate increase for next year, and the Montara Water and Sanitary District board voted to notify customers about the change. The increase is part of the agreement the district has with Recology that says service rates are subject to an annual increase.
Officials said the increase is not because of increased recycling costs due to China’s National Sword policy that has stopped much recyclable material from going overseas. Recology has instead found other cost-saving methods “to offset the loss of recycling revenues,” the MWSD board memo states.
Puente offers free Spanish classes
Puente is offering free Spanish classes in La Honda for beginning, intermediate and advance speakers.
Classes started in September and will continue each Thursday through Dec. 5. The beginners class is from 6 to 7 p.m. and the intermediate and advance class is from 7 to 8 p.m.
To sign up, contact Liz Hernandez at lhernandez@mypuente.org or Monica Resendiz at msresendiz@mypuente.org.
Monday closures
Many government offices and buildings will be closed for the holiday known to some as Columbus Day and to others as Indigenous Peoples Day.
Closures include the city of Half Moon Bay and the Half Moon Bay Library. In addition, Cabrillo Unified and La Honda-Pescadero Unified schools will be closed on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.