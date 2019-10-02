Caltrans works on erosion near Gray Whale Cove
Caltrans Public Information Officer Jeff Weiss said the state transportation agency is beginning work on installing a retaining wall where Highway 1 is eroding near Gray Whale Cove.
Workers will install the wall at night with one-way traffic control in the lanes of traffic. During the day, work will pause and all lanes will be open.
Ideally, Weiss said, work will be finished in January, but it could depend on how many rainy days occur.
City hosts Community Benefits Fair
The city of Half Moon Bay is hosting a Community Benefits Fair at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ted Adcock Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 3, for people looking for employment.
The event is aimed at employees of Bay City Flower Co. who have been laid off or are about to be laid off. There will be representatives from San Mateo County, the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, Coastside Hope, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Puente de la Costa Sur.
“The focus is on connecting and preparing these workers for a new job,” said Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester.
In addition to connecting people to jobs, there will be benefit analysts from the county assisting people who might qualify for public benefits.
Childcare will be provided and light refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 726-8280.
Flu shot clinics offered in Half Moon Bay
The cooler temperatures are a perfect reminder that flu season is arriving soon. To prepare, San Mateo County Health Department is offering free flu vaccine clinics this month in Half Moon Bay.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Half Moon Bay Library, the Stanford Flu Crew will be administering the vaccines to anyone over 2 years old. Moonridge Housing will offer its clinic 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, and there will be a clinic at the Main Street Senior Complex from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.
No appointment, ID or health insurance card is needed. For more information visit smchealth.org/flu or call (650)573-3927.
