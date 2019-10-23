Mavericks contest turns to video
There are new plans afoot for a surf contest of sorts at Mavericks.
The famed break has proved difficult for a series of event planners through the years. The latest blow came earlier this year, when the World Surf League announced it was passing on running an event on the San Mateo County coast this year.
On Tuesday, event founder Jeff Clark told inertia.com that he was working with Half Moon Bay resident and drink company CEO Chris Cuvelier to host the Mavericks Surf Awards. Instead of a one-day event that has proven a permitting nightmare, the awards would go to men and women who win by virtue of videos of their rides between Nov. 1 and April 15.
Half Moon Bay resident Luca Padua is listed as an adviser to the event. Learn more at maverickssurfawards.com.
Midcoast must compost by 2024
Chris Porter, general manager of Recology of the Coast, told the Granada Community Services District board last week the GCSD and the Montara Water and Sanitary District must add composting to their contracts by 2024. The boards can decide to update the contract sooner than that, but not later.
Porter estimated the cost would be about $2 more a month, but that number is shaky as it depends on gas prices and other factors. Once the board decides to add composting to the contract, it will take about a year to implement the services.
Sea Crest head of school moving on
Sea Crest Head of School Tekakwitha Pernambuco-Wise has accepted a new head of school role at a private school in Wisconsin starting next year. She will leave Sea Crest after seven years to be closer to family.
“Eight years ago when I was interviewing, I remember being enamored by (Sea Crest),” Pernambuco-Wise said. “Immediately, one feels the warmth and sense of community at this school. It took me a long time to make this decision, but I need to be closer to my family.”
During her years in Half Moon Bay, Sea Crest welcomed Bay Area scientist and Stanford University design school students for an innovation symposium, the construction of a new outdoor play area, the beginning of a junior kindergarten program and other initiatives.
The same hiring firm that helped Sea Crest discover Pernambuco-Wise is assisting with finding a new head of school.
