Peninsula Clean Energy offers help
The Peninsula Clean Energy board passed a resolution approving a three-year $10 million budget for programs that address problems created by PG&E’s public safety power shut-off events.
Peninsula Clean Energy has identified three priorities including clean backup power to customers with medical needs, emergency response centers, and support for critical infrastructure.
Peninsula Clean Energy purchases the electricity for 290,000 homes, businesses and community facilities in San Mateo County while PG&E continues to maintain the grid. Tens of thousands of Peninsula Clean Energy accounts have been affected by PG&E power shut-offs over the last several days. This includes medically vulnerable residents who rely on electricity to power lifesaving devices such as ventilators.
Puente hosts Día de los Muertos celebration
Puente de la Costa Sur is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos Festival in Pescadero from 3 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at 350 Stage Road. In addition to showing Pixar’s “Coco,” there will be crafts, music and a Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin performance.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday in which the living honor their ancestors through festivities and ofrendas, altars meant to welcome spirits.
Insurance meeting in Kings Mountain this weekend
The South Skyline Association and the Kings Mountain Association are hosting insurance town hall events on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to discuss the loss of homeowner’s insurance in high fire-risk areas. Many insurance companies will not offer home insurance in California’s wildland-urban interface, leaving homeowners with few options.
The discussions are particularly timely given the hundreds of fires that have burned through California this month.
The Friday event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Summit Fire Station on 12900 Skyline Blvd. Retired CalFire staff chief David Shew, now with the National Fire Protection Association, will speak at the event, and a panel of insurance agents, brokers and experts will follow.
On Saturday, a similar event is planned from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Kings Mountain Community Center, 13889 Skyline Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.