Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits East Bay
On Monday night, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake near Pleasant Hill rattled much of the Bay Area, including the Coastside. Aftershocks continued through the next morning.
Seismologists say that small aftershocks could continue through the next week.
Some on the coast reported experiencing the shaking.
The quake left many on edge. That is partly because it comes only a few days before the 30-year anniversary of the 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake that caused 36 deaths and thousands of injuries in the
region.
Coastside CERT offers free training
A free training course is being offered to teach people how to prepare for an emergency and how to respond when a disaster strikes.
Coastside Community Emergency Response Team is offering a free basic emergency preparedness course starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The course is composed of three sessions, with two classes held on the two following weekends. Participants have the option of choosing either a Saturday or Sunday session. Coastside Fire Battalion Chief Dave Cosgrave will be teaching the class at the fire station at 1191 Main St., Half Moon Bay.
Graduation will follow after the course is completed. To sign up email coastsidecert@gmail.com. Class size is limited to 60 people.
District makes progress in Burnham Park planning
The Granada Community Services District will present the results from a survey asking residents what they want for the future of El Granada’s Burnham Strip.
Armed with the results, the district board will discuss opinions on parking, park features and overall impressions from respondents. The survey also asked questions about existing GCSD services and other recreation activities residents might be interested in.
To continue acquiring community feedback, the GCSD is hosting a meeting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at El Granada Elementary School.
