Committee recommends Burnham features
The vision for Burnham Park is coming together. Following many outreach efforts, the Granada Community Services District Parks Advisory Committee has recommended creating more draft designs that include restrooms and showers, a half-court basketball area, a playground, a plaza, benches and other features.
Going forward, GCSD President Matthew Clark said the district plans to have another outreach meeting where Burnham Park would be.
The Parks Advisory Committee will also synthesize the results from all outreach efforts to review with the board at a future meeting, possibly in December or January.
“We just need to keep getting the word out that you can weigh in and let the district know what you’d like to see out there,” Clark said.
Granada district considers winter recreation
The Granada Community Services District is considering providing winter recreation courses in 2020 per a Parks Advisory Committee’s recommendation.
Possible courses could include CPR, knitting, drawing classes for adults and kids, walks and adaptive cycling.
The GCSD has held a summer recreation program for the past two years.
San Mateo County adopts rental ordinance
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors passed an urgency ordinance that mandates landlords must provide valid reasons for evicting tenants and caps rent increases to 5 percent plus the local rate of inflation, provided it’s not more than a 10 percent increase.
The ordinance essentially enacts Assembly Bill 1482, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
The Board of Supervisors passed the ordinance in an effort to prevent landlords from implementing large rent increases before the bill goes into effect.
