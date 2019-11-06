Eric Marshall resigns from MWSD
Montara Water and Sanitary District Director Eric Marshall resigned from the board of directors earlier this month. There are two options the board has to fill the vacancy. The members can either appoint someone to the position or call a special election.
If the board decides to appoint someone, it must do so by Dec. 16 and the appointee will remain in office until the next normal election cycle, which is November 2020.
The MWSD had a special meeting on Tuesday, after Review print deadlines, to discuss the options and decide how to fill the vacancy.
City, schools form subcommittee
The Half Moon Bay City Council and the Cabrillo Unified School District board held a first meeting of the newly formed “2x2” subcommittee on Friday at the Half Moon Bay Library. The goal of the subcommittee is to facilitate discussions between the two government bodies.
“Having a synergy between City Council and school board, I think, can only be a good thing because we have a lot of issues in common,” Mayor Harvey Rarback said.
The subcommittee consists of two representatives from City Council and two from the district’s board of trustees.
Some of the things considered on Friday included creating joint use agreements when using school district facilities for other uses, increasing outreach to the Latino community and transportation management.
The committee will serve as an advisory board and meet as needed.
Abundant Grace Coastside Worker awarded grant
Local nonprofit Abundant Grace Coastside Worker was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Episcopal Impact Fund to support the organization’s food justice program.
Episcopal Impact Fund representatives will be presenting a check to Eric DeBode, executive director of Abundant Grace at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Holy Family Episcopal Church.
The Episcopal Impact Fund is a nonprofit grant-making organization that promotes innovative, long-term solutions to address the root causes of poverty in the San Francisco Bay Area and is an outreach arm of the Episcopal Diocese of California.
