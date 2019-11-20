Half Moon Grow license approved
San Mateo County approved its first cannabis license on Nov. 15, making Half Moon Grow the first licensed cannabis operation in the county. The Planning and Building Department approved a license for small mixed-light cultivation in one of the greenhouses.
A previous owner constructed the other greenhouses without permits, the county letter said. Officials said the cultivation licenses for these buildings cannot be approved until the greenhouses are legalized. There is an ongoing coastal development permit process for those buildings.
The new business is located north of Half Moon Bay, near Frenchmans Creek Road. It will not be allowed to conduct retail sales.
Wilkinson School to host Colonial meal
Wilkinson School will hold its annual Colonial brunch feast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The school will assign current families a dish, and other attendees are welcome to bring something to share as well.
Wilkinson officials ask that the food used is free of nuts and processed in a nut-free facility.
For details, see wilkinsonschool.org.
Government leaders host conference to reframe aging
The 32nd annual “On the Move” conference will discuss aging, and as many as 750 Bay Area seniors are expected to attend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, who represents portions of the Coastside, and San Mateo County Supervisor Carole Groom are hosting the event.
The conference at the San Mateo Event Center will feature a keynote speaker, author Michael Krasny, who is the host of KQED’s Forum and a professor at San Francisco State University. There will be sessions about the 2020 census, meditation, physical and mental engagement, and more.
The event center is located at 2495 S. Delaware St. in San Mateo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.