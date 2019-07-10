City offers $100 for Night Out
The city of Half Moon Bay is offering neighborhoods a $100 grant to help host a block party as part of the National Night Out campaign on Aug. 6.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign encouraging police and neighborhood partnerships, with an eye toward creating a safer place to live.
“National Night Out is a great opportunity for Half Moon Bay residents to get together, meet new people, reconnect with neighbors, and just spend some time relaxing in an informal social setting,” said Half Moon Bay City Deputy Manager Matthew Chidester in a prepared release.
City staff will try to schedule a visit by a Coastside Fire Protection District fire truck or a San Mateo County Sheriff’s vehicle, depending on availability.
The grant is for participating neighborhood teams to buy food, beverages, decorations or table and chair rentals. The application is available at: hmbcity.com/nightout. The deadline to apply is July 30.
Immigrant camp protest planned
A vigil to raise awareness about detained migrants along the southern U.S. border is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay.
The action is under the umbrella of “Lights for Liberty” and hundreds of cities worldwide are holding vigils at the same time to protest immigrant detention conditions.
Across the nation, the event is billed as “a vigil to end human concentration camps.” Organizers point to what are reportedly deplorable conditions in facilities from San Diego to Homestead, Fla.
Sponsors locally include Bay Area Border Relief, ALAS, the Latino Council of Half Moon Bay, Coastside Advocacy and Immigrant Advocacy Group.
Celebrate 60 years of HMB
In 1959, Half Moon Bay was officially incorporated as a city in San Mateo County. The city has grown significantly since then, of course, and now celebrates its 60th anniversary.
A special reception is scheduled to celebrate the community and to commemorate 60 remarkable years.
A reception for Half Moon Bay’s anniversary is set at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St. Join City Council members, city staff and fellow Coastsiders for snacks and refreshments.
