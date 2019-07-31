PG&E to host community open house
As part of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, the utility company is hosting a series of regional open houses for people interested in learning about the program.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, at the Mavericks Event Center in Half Moon Bay, PG&E will host a drop-in gathering allowing residents to learn more about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness, meet with PG&E representatives, and ask questions and share feedback. Webinars will be available for those who are unable to attend an event in person.
South Coast trails get some love
The San Mateo County Parks Department has released updates on the trail closures in Pescadero Creek and Sam McDonald parks.
The Basin Trail connecting Pescadero Creek Park and Big Basin State Park is closed all summer due to construction being done on the private property through which the trail easement passes.
The West Brook Trail is closed due to the Towne Creek bridge replacement. Lumber is on site and the construction team has begun to lay the foundation of the bridge. The trail is anticipated to reopen in early September.
The Bear Ridge Trail was closed to horses due to a sinkhole in the area but has reopened. Canyon Trail is also open again after a fallen tree at Tarwater Creek closed the trail to both hikers and horses.
Grand jury says waste disposal crisis looms
A busy San Mateo County civil grand jury issued another report on Tuesday, this one noting “huge challenges” in managing the recycling and waste streams throughout the county.
The report notes a particular concern on the coast. It says population growth and a booming economy have increased the tonnage dumped at Ox Mountain by 20 percent since 2012. It says the dump off of Highway 92 will reach capacity by 2034 unless county residents somehow increase recycling efforts and decrease what they throw in the trash. The report says it could take 15 years to approve a new landfill location.
Other issues include a lack of foreign buyers for recycling and difficulties inherent in reaching organic waste reduction targets.
The report can be accessed at sanmateocourt.org.
