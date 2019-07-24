Guided Spanish walk in Rancho Corral de Tierra
The National Park Service is guiding a family hike at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in Rancho Corral de Tierra.
Patrick Tierney, Granada Community Services District’s Parks Advisory Committee vice chair, said he doesn’t know how many people will attend. He estimates it could be between 20 and 40 people. And he said organizers are cognizant of the fears some have about registering for a government-sponsored event, given promises of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on undocumented, primarily Spanish-speaking, people.
“We’re not asking people to preregister because of fears of ICE,” he said at the GCSD’s July 18 meeting.
Those leading the hike are bilingual and can translate the tour into English or Spanish.
‘Village’ hosts Alzheimer’s talk
Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by brain cell death, and it affects memory, thinking and behavior. Alzheimer’s affects millions of Americans every year.
Village of the Coastside hosted an Alzheimer’s Association seminar on Monday as part of its “Coastside Conversations” series. This program covered the 10 common warning signs of Alzheimer’s and what to watch for in yourself and your loved ones.
Ted Adcock Community Center closed for summer
The Ted Adcock Community Center is closed for July and August for renovations. With the exception of the pickleball program, the rest of the scheduled programming will be relocated to the Half Moon Bay Library, the Historic Train Depot or Smith Field.
People looking to participate in pickleball can use the outdoor tennis courts at Cunha Intermediate School, according to Eddie Behle, Half Moon Bay’s recreation coordinator.
Renovations include new flooring, rehabilitating the bathrooms and kitchen, and adding a wall to create three individual rooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.