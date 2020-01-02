SamTrans fares change in 2020
It’s a new year with new fares for SamTrans buses in San Mateo County.
An adult one-way fare will remain at $2.25, while the cost of the Local Day Pass will be $1 less, going from $5.50 to $4.50. Eligible discount and youth one-way rides will remain at $1.10 and the Local Day Pass will cost $2.
There will be no charge for transferring between local SamTrans routes within a two-hour window when using Clipper or the SamTrans Mobile app.
SamTrans will also no longer sell bulk metal tokens at a discounted rate and is replacing them with paper ones. Riders can still use the metal tokens they have already purchased until the end of 2020.
New El Granada fire station delayed
The new El Granada fire station, which was set to be complete in November, is facing further delays.
Contractor on the project Tim Pond said he is waiting on work to be completed by PG&E and AT&T before he can move forward with finishing some of the work on the inside of the station.
He anticipates the Coastside Fire Protection District being ready to move into the new station in late February or early March.
The new fire station has been in the planning stages for more than a decade. The fire board decided in 2006 to replace the aging El Granada station before the one in Montara. It made the decision to go ahead with the project in 2015.
HMB considers ‘parklet’ on Main Street
Half Moon Bay’s Planning Commission is considering creating what it describes as a mini park in front of Cafe Society on the 500 block of Main Street. The parklet would take up the space of three parking spaces at 522 Main St. and would essentially be an extension of the sidewalk. It would enable the cafe to set out several tables and chairs surrounded by bench seating and planters.
According to the Planning Commission staff report, the purpose is to establish a “high-quality sidewalk cafe.”
The city considers it a pilot project and is hoping to consider other options for expanding sidewalk space and outdoor use options.
The project will be discussed at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the city’s Emergency Operations Center at 537 Kelly Ave.
