Blood drive on the horizon
New Leaf Community Market in Half Moon Bay will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive this month. The event is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Organizers say most of the appointments are taken but that they will accept walk-ins on the day of the event. To make an appointment, call 1 (800) 733-2767 and enter sponsor code “NEWLEAF.”
Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to fill out the pre-donation paperwork and save a little time.
Some international travel can preclude blood donation. To learn more about that, call 1 (866) 236-3276.
Slocum to serve as next Board of Supes president
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors held its annual reorganization Tuesday in Redwood City. District 4 Supervisor Warren Slocum was named the new board president.
“My priorities for the coming year will be to continue to work collaboratively building more affordable housing, moving the needle to resolve homelessness, particularly for families and veterans, and to continue my work to reduce traffic congestion,” Slocum said in a prepared statement.
Supervisor Carole Croom served as the previous president during 2019.
Submit your ideas for ‘Oughta Be a Law’ contest
State Sen. Jerry Hill, who represents the Coastside, is once again asking constituents for their best ideas for statewide legislation. This is the 12th year he’s held the “Oughta Be a Law … or Not” contest.
Hill will consider ideas for new legislation or outdated laws that constituents might think need to be repealed. The deadline for entries is Jan. 17.
Past winners have testified on behalf of their idea in the appropriate Assembly or Senate committees and many ideas have ultimately become California law.
Completed entry forms may be emailed to senator.hill@senate.ca.gov. For more information, visit sd13.senate.ca.gov/submit-bill-idea.
