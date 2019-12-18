New leadership in local government
As the year reaches its close, many local government boards are electing new leadership for the next year.
The Midcoast Community Council has named Len Erickson as council chair, Michelle Weil as vice chair, Claire Toutant as secretary and Tamar Powell as treasurer.
The school boards also reorganized. Kimberly Hines is the new president of the Cabrillo Unified School District board. Lizet Cortes-Ronquillo will serve as the new vice president and Mary Beth Alexander as the new clerk. In the South Coast, the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School board elected Mary Windram to serve as president again and Lynne Bowman to serve as clerk.
Planning commission halts RV park
The Harbor Village RV Park at Pillar Point Harbor is in limbo after the San Mateo County Planning Commission decided to continue the project, meaning the applicant must review feedback and resubmit the application. The applicant has been advised to review the Midcoast Community Council and public comments, officials said.
The plan called for 50 RV parking spaces and seven tent camping spaces. MCC members and residents were concerned about the visual aesthetics and traffic.
Sheriff’s Office collects more than 390 guns
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office took in 392 firearms, including eight assault weapons, as part of the agency’s gun buy-back event held on Saturday in San Carlos.
The event offered residents the ability to turn in firearms anonymously and get $100 to $200 for each weapon. Similar programs are run throughout the country as a way of reducing the number of guns that could find their way to the streets.
This year, more than $39,000 was given out to former gun owners and $1,450 of that was donated to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League. SAL is a community-based program aimed at building relationships between law enforcement and youth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.