HMB History Association hosts maritime event
The Half Moon Bay History Association is hosting Mark Hylkema, an expert in California archaeology and Native American culture, as part of its ongoing speaker series.
The series, “Perils of Leeward Shore” will focus on the history of the shipwrecks at Franklin Point, the archaeological investigations that followed, and the history of the cemetery for victims of the shipwrecks in southern San Mateo County. Those shipwrecks led to the establishment of Pigeon Point Lighthouse in 1872.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Portuguese Culture Center at 724 Kelly Ave., Half Moon Bay. There will light refreshments offered.
City recognizes deputy for help following mail fraud
The city of Half Moon Bay formally recognized the efforts of San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy David Lomu and the U.S. Postal Service Inspectors Division for assisting local resident Barbara Pacini who was reportedly a victim of mail fraud.
In October, Pacini received a phone call from someone who conned her into mailing a cashier’s check of more than $45,000 to an address in Nevada.
After she reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office, Lomu worked with the U.S. Postal Service and other agencies to track down the piece of mail.
“It was like finding a needle in a haystack,” said Sheriff’s Office Capt. Saul Lopez.
Pacini’s check was returned to her a couple of days later.
“I just want to say thank you,” Pacini said. “Everybody worked together and I have the check back.”
MWSD selects new director
The Montara Water and Sanitary District board has appointed a new director to fill the vacancy left by Eric Marshall’s resignation in October after relocating out of the district. Montara resident Peter Dekker was part of the effort to acquire and protect the local water system in 2003, and now he is on the board.
“I am proud to assume a leadership role on the board of our critical local utility,” Dekker said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to providing leadership and securing support for continued investment in these critical infrastructure systems.”
Dekker has business experience as a chief financial officer for the California operations of a global import business and chief executive officer of his own import business.
