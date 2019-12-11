City Council will select new mayor on Tuesday
The Half Moon Bay City Council is hosting a reorganization ceremony at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Ted Adcock Community Center. At the meeting, council members will select the new mayor and vice mayor for 2020.
A reception with light refreshments will be offered before the regularly scheduled council meeting.
Beginning in 2022, city voters will choose the mayor. Until then, the largely ceremonial position is chosen by those on the City Council. Typically, the council rotates the honor among members.
County pledges money for homeless aid
Pacifica Resource Center will provide homeless outreach services in Pacifica, Half Moon Bay and other areas of the Coastside in an effort to connect people experiencing homelessness to housing, mental health services, transportation, alcohol and drug assistance and other health services.
San Mateo County will provide the resource center with about $270,000 for the next two fiscal years for that purpose. The goals are to see five clients move into shelter and five into permanent housing in the next fiscal year. In the fiscal year 2020-21, the goal is to triple those numbers.
Cabrillo schools to decide on cuts on Thursday
The Cabrillo Unified School District board will decide on Thursday what cost-saving measures to implement and what positions and programs will be cut in order to stay financially solvent. At a minimum, the board must make about $1.6 million in cuts to avoid a county takeover.
To achieve long-term fiscal stability, the board would need to cut about $2.5 million, staff says.
Staff has provided a $2.9 million list for the board to choose from. At its last meeting in November, the board decided to remove Kings Mountain Elementary School from that list.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the district office, 498 Kelly St. in Half Moon Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.