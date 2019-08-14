Emergency preparedness course offered
To prepare Coastsiders for an emergency, a special Incident Command Structure class is being taught by Coastside Fire Protection District chiefs Dave Cosgrave and Ari Delay. As part of the course, participants will learn about five organizational and managerial functions of an effective orderly incident response.
The course will be 45 minutes and followed by a planning session for Coastside CERT’s upcoming activities. The class starts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 at 1191 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. Registration is limited to 50 people, RSVP to coastsidecert@gmail.com.
Garden bed grants available
Applications for Big Creek Lumber’s redwood garden bed grants are now open for Coastside schools. Recipients will be awarded a garden bed kit that will allow their students to “learn carpentry, math, how to grow food and about healthy eating,” Marketing Manager Michelle Webb stated in a press release.
Applications are available at bigcreeklumber.com or at a Big Creek Lumber yard. Completed applications are due on Oct. 31 in person at one of the five lumberyard locations.
If a school received an award last year, it is not eligible for this year, but can apply again the following year. Kits will be delivered in early spring.
Smoke in the air
San Mateo County officials warned on Tuesday that the smell of smoke from a Mendocino County fire is likely to linger over the area for several days.
The Moose Fire began Monday night in a rural area between Ukiah and Hopland, causing some evacuations. Firefighters had contained 25 percent of the 225-acre fire as of Tuesday morning. Officials advised San Mateo County residents to stay inside if the smell of smoke is bothersome.
Free electronics recycling
San Mateo County residents can drop off their old electronics, tires and Styrofoam for recycling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in Pescadero.
The Office of Sustainability is accepting tires, small appliances, radios, phones, fax machines, copiers, televisions and more from those with proof of residency in the county.
The drop-off site will be at Pescadero Transfer Station on Bean Hollow Road. For more information visit smcsustainability.org/events.
