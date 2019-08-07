Community groups to take part in climate planning
The city of Half Moon Bay is seeking input from its vulnerable communities as it prepares to develop a climate action and adaptation plan. The outreach is part of the countywide initiative known as Climate Ready San Mateo County Collaborative.
The city is working on its own Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and applied for the grant. The $60,000 grant is specifically to assist the city in an outreach effort to work with typically underrepresented groups, such as students, seniors and the Latino community. The money will be divided among Ayundando Latinos a Sonar, Youth Leadership Institute, and Senior Coastsiders.
“What I think is the biggest benefit is unrepresented people will be represented in these kind of discussions and build leadership among the groups,” said Sandra Winter, executive director for Senior Coastsiders. “We will get support on how to talk about these issues with the older adults.”
Parcel tax on November ballot
Cabrillo Unified School District voted to approve a parcel tax that would essentially renew the existing tax should voters approve of the proposal on the November 2019 ballot. The tax will remain at the same rate approved in 2015 — $150 per parcel each year. Seniors and people with disabilities can apply for an exemption.
The tax is due to end with the 2019-2020 school year.
“It’s absolutely essential, imperative, that we stabilize our budget in the short-term and work through longer-term strategy with lots of community input ... and come up with the best plan that’s going to help us best serve our community,” Board President Sophia Layne said.
City land-use plan available
The first complete draft of Half Moon Bay’s 2018-2019 land-use plan is now available for public comment. The public comment period will end on Sept. 13.
Half Moon Bay is unusual in that the entire city falls within the state’s coastal zone, meaning the state must approve the plan. The Planning Commission will talk about public comments at its Sept. 24 study session.
Written comments can be sent to Brittney Cozzolino at bcozzolino@hmbcity.com or be mailed to 501 Main St., Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.
The full public draft can be viewed at planhmb.org.
