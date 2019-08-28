Harbor District denies funds for Hawaii trip
San Mateo County Harbor District Commissioner President Sabrina Brennan will not use district tax money for a two-night stay in Hawaii after all.
Brennan was invited to speak with Hawaiian officials who are considering an update to the city and county of Honolulu administrative rules governing shore water events. Brennan explained that the current rules do not consider the inclusion of women in surfing competitions.
“For years I have communicated off and on with the mayor and he asked me what we did here with requiring women to compete in Mavericks,” Brennan said. “I think it is in line with the efforts we are doing in Sacramento over new legislation on equality in women’s sports.”
Brennan explained her flights were paid for by her hosts and she was asking for a reimbursement of her hotel expenses.
Commissioner Edmundo Larenas made a motion to approve the funds but no other commissioner present at the Aug. 21 meeting seconded the motion. As a result, the motion died and the funds were not authorized.
Brennan said she would go to Honolulu to address the issue regardless of the decision.
Homebuyer workshop planned
The Housing Endowment and Regional Trust of San Mateo County is holding a presentation about its homebuyer program that offers down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers.
Families in the county who have household incomes up to $170,000 and a credit score of 680 or better are eligible.
The presentation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the San Mateo Public Library’s Oak Room. Participants must register ahead of time.
For more information visit heartofsmc.org/events/
Petition seeks to open Montara peak
Local hiker and runner Sean Handel has created a petition advocating for reopening Montara Mountain’s north peak to deliver to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
The SFPUC asked the project team to meet with Handel and others who attended a recent meeting to discuss possibilities for public access.
In the meantime, the petition, which can be found by searching “Montara Mountain” on moveon.org, has received close to 300 signatures, and Handel hopes it illustrates public interest.
