Coastal Commission comes to HMB
The California Coastal Commission is holding its upcoming meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, 14 and 15 at the Oceano Hotel and Spa at 280 Capistrano Road in Princeton.
Among the Coastside matters to be considered are a dispute over the permitting process for a home on Hermosa Avenue in El Granada and a reconsideration of a concrete seawall and staircase near Mirada Road and Arroyo de Medio in Half Moon Bay.
Meetings are open to the public and can also be viewed online at: coastal.ca.gov.
City holds job fair
The city of Half Moon Bay is hosting a Community Benefits Fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, in the gymnasium at Cunha Intermediate School. The event is aimed at employees of Bay City Flower Co. who have been laid off and will be focused on connecting people to employers looking to hire.
The event is free and open to the public.
MWSD to appoint new director
The Montara Water and Sanitary District board decided to fill the vacancy left by Director Eric Marshall’s resignation through appointment rather than calling a special election. The board must appoint someone by Dec. 16 and that person will remain in office until the next election cycle, which is November 2020.
Marshall did not respond to requests for comment but General Manager Clemens Heldmaier said Marshall moved away.
MWSD will post notices inviting residents interested in the position to send a letter to the board. Staff has recommended making the appointment on Nov. 21 or Dec. 5.
Cabrillo appoints new chief business officer
Cabrillo Unified School District has appointed Jesus Contreras as its new chief business officer, and he is scheduled to begin working at the end of the month.
Contreras started his career teaching math, science and English in Mexico City and also has administrative experience. He is coming from the county’s office of education where he made $140,000 last year.
