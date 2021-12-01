Join docents from the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District for a hike dubbed “Wonder and Wander,” set for 10 a.m. on Saturday.
This family-focused walk is perfect for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 and takes them on trails around the Alpine Pond. Reservations are required and close today. To reserve space, visit openspace.org and look for the Events tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.