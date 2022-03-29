Sister Jeanette Braun and Clyde Beffa Jr. have received the Jefferson Award for Public Service on behalf of the Table of Plenty in Half Moon Bay.
Table of Plenty is a weekly community dinner for struggling families, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. Since 2013, it has served more than 100,000 meals to people in need on the Coastside.
The dinners take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Senior Coastsiders dining room, 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
The Jefferson Awards
for Public Service were created in 1972 by the American Institute for Public
Service, and are given at the local and national
level. Each award is sponsored by local media
outlets. KPIX Channel 5, the San Francisco-based CBS affiliate, is the Bay Area media partner of Multiplying Good and the Jefferson Award.
