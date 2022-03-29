Sister Jeanette Braun and Clyde Beffa Jr. have received the Jefferson Award for Public Service on behalf of the Table of Plenty in Half Moon Bay. 

Table of Plenty is a weekly community dinner for struggling families, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. Since 2013, it has served more than 100,000 meals to people in need on the Coastside. 

The dinners take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Senior Coastsiders dining room, 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.

The Jefferson Awards

for Public Service were created in 1972 by the American Institute for Public

Service, and are given at the local and national

level. Each award is sponsored by local media

outlets. KPIX Channel 5, the San Francisco-based CBS affiliate, is the Bay Area media partner of Multiplying Good and the Jefferson Award.

Tags

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories