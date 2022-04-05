The Coastside community will have an opportunity to meet the four candidates — Steven Booker, Virginia Chang Kiraly, Laura Parmer-Lohan and Ray Mueller — who are vying to replace current Supervisor Don Horsley at a candidates forum. The event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on April 9 in the patio area of La Honda Gardens, 8865 La Honda Road.
The event is sponsored by La Honda Indivisible and will be facilitated by the local League of Women Voters. For questions about the event, text La Honda Indivisible at (650) 399-6265.
— from staff reports
