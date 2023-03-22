Earlier this month QuipTide mused about the 2024 presidential primary elections, satirizing possible Democratic candidates who may appear in the last televised debate before Super Tuesday. Even with an incumbent president in the mix, it could be a lively debate.
Having lampooned the Demos, it’s the Repos’ turn to take the stage. How might some of the candidates’ opening statements sound?
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Member of the House, representing Georgia, actual quotes): “So everything is completely out of control. Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police” (we believe the intended word was Gestapo) “spying on members of Congress.” To
“Hurricanes do not target people based on the color of their skin. Hurricanes do not discriminate. And neither should the federal government (be) giving aid to people suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Is your husband's life worth less because he's white?” “If Monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease,” (it can be transmitted by any skin contact) “why are kids getting it?”
Ronald Dion DeSantis (Governor of Florida, not actual quotes, but could be): “I am running for president to restore freedom in America, just as I have done in Florida. When elected, I will make the Four Florida Freedoms our cherished national liberties:
• Freedom from educational standards,
• Freedom to spread viruses to whomever you come in contact with,
• (Though this may sound contradictory) Freedom to tell women how to make medical decisions, and, of course,
• Freedom to eat chocolate pudding on an airplane using three fingers.”
Donald J. Trump Jr. (former game-show host and U.S. President, actual quotes):
“I think if this country gets any kinder or gentler, it's literally going to cease to exist.”
“(Gay marriage is) like in golf ... a lot of people — I don't want this to sound trivial — but a lot of people are switching to these really long putters, very unattractive ... it's weird. You see these great players with these really long putters, because they can't sink three-footers anymore. And, I hate it. I am a traditionalist. I have so many fabulous friends who happen to be gay, but I am a traditionalist ...
The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing noncompetitive ... Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest — and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault.”
George Santos (Member of the House, representing New York, actual quotes): “I am not a criminal ... I am not a fraud. I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. We do stupid things in life.” (Among them, saying that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and received an MBA from NYU.) “I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”
