Mauro Ffortissimo

Mauro Ffortissimo’s sunset piano playing on the bluffs of Half Moon Bay was a sensation a decade ago. This weekend he brings it back.

 Review file photo

Ten years ago, Bay Area filmmaker Dean Mermell produced “Twelve Pianos,” a documentary about Mauro Ffortissimo’s plein air music happenings at 12 sites on the Coastside. While the film may have an ending — and an exquisitely lyrical one at that — the story seems to be far from over.

This weekend, Mermell and Ffortissimo, a local resident, will bring back two days of outdoor piano music and more on the bluffs of Half Moon Bay. From noon to sunset on Saturday and Sunday, Ffortissimo said people are invited to “play, drink tea, dance, sing, read a poem (and) give thanks” to the backdrop of live music and waves. The meeting point is at the west end of Kelly Avenue near Half Moon Bay State Beach.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories