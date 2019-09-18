A part of Half Moon Bay’s Concert In the Park series, the second annual Summer’s End Music Festival is bigger and better than ever. The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at John L. Carter Memorial Park at Stone Pine in Half Moon Bay.
City’s Recreation Coordinator Edward Behle helped organize the event, and said it’s meant to be a fun, low-cost and family-friendly party for locals. While the annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival is successful and brings in tourists from all over, the large scale and huge crowds can sometimes deter some locals.
“We really wanted to create an event for the locals to get them downtown, celebrate the end of summer, and get them to congregate with each other,” Behle explained. “Just have an event before we open our gates for everyone in the state to come.”
Attendees can enjoy free live music from four diverse bands, the Stone Foxes, Coast Tribe, Afrolicious, and Cooked Branches. It will be the first time these groups have performed in Half Moon Bay. Afrolicous, which has performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, caught organizers’ attention because of their distinct sound and up-tempo style.
“It fit into our plan of how eclectic we want the music to be that day,” Behle said. “People are going to have four different genres of music. (Afrolicious) really felt like the best band we looked into that performed a kind of funk, and jazz-rock.”
The event is run by the city’s recreation staff but partners with eight nonprofits providing services and outreach throughout the day. Some new sponsors include the Coastside State Parks Association, the Pacific Beach Coalition, Sea Fog and the American Board for Child Diabetics.
The Half Moon Bay Library and the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, both returning sponsors, have partnered to create a Kids Activity Area, featuring crafts and a 40-foot inflatable obstacle course. Activities include free henna tattoos, face painting and custom caricatures. The Friends of Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation, another returning sponsor, will be selling beer and wine throughout the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.