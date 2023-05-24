Each year the American version of the English language expands a bit.
This year the Merriam-Webster Dictionary admitted seven words, formerly in use as slang, into the Word Club, among them “adorkable” (adjective), a person who is socially awkward in an endearing way, and “MacGyver,” (verb), to solve dangerous situations through scientific knowledge, often armed with only a paper clip and duct tape. The titular TV show ended in 1992, showing how slowly lexicography advances.
QuipTide has offered several new words over the years. “Telephathetic,” the ability to tell lame jokes over great distances, is self-referential. “Passhole,” a driver who zips past a long line of cars on a two-lane highway, cutting back barely in time to avoid a collision with oncoming traffic, then slows down to block other cars from getting ahead of him. I say “him” because most passholes I’ve encountered were, alas, of my own gender.
Here are QuipTide’s efforts to boldly seek out, or make up, strange new words.
▸Acrobrat (noun): A skateborder whose reckless use of sidewalks endangers others.
▸Undefotoed (adjective): The family member or classmate who always seems to avoid appearing in group pictures.
▸Elephantery (noun): The practice of “making a mountain out of a molehill.” Elephantery turns every minor mishap into a Red Alert. Closely related to elephantery is irrelephancy, turning a five-minute meeting into an hourlong waste of time.
▸Creditory (adjective): Description of an online business scam that promises loans at “low-Low-LOW” rates that balloon to extortionate payments if one payment is even a day late.
▸ Pandumbic (noun): A swiftly spreading malady that turns some brains into oatmeal with wild quick-cure promises and treats hand-washing as if it violated the First Amendment.
▸Palindrone (noun): An overly long word that’s just as meaningless whether you spell it forward or backward.
▸Telephoney (noun): A telemarker. Especially a recorded message that says, “Press two to be taken off our list,” then, “We honor your preference not to be contacted, but we’re SO SURE you’ll want to take advantage of this exciting opportunity that we’re transferring you to someone halfway across the world who flunked his ESL test.”
▸Palcoholic (noun): A friend who always entices you to stay for “just one more round” when you’ve already had three.
▸Aristicat (noun): A house cat that thinks it owns the place, including the contents, yards, and roof of the car you just washed.
▸Outfluencers (noun): Pseudo-celebrities so vile that they not only dissuade you from agreeing with them, but make you turn off all social media forever.
▸Defooliate (verb): To remove every idiot from the room.
▸Gleevil (adjective): A person likely to snicker after doing something heinous.
▸Gridiot (noun): One who leaves the lights on and most electronics running all day.
▸Siridependent (adjective): Being unable to perform simple arithmetic or make a decision without consulting Siri.
▸Branstorming (verb): Eating way too much roughage, with the predictable, anti-social result.
These new words are up for grabs. Feel free to use them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.