Made on the Coast, which operates under the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, awarded local artist Hannah Anderson the 2021 Emerging Artist Grant.
The program provides financial support to developing artists by funding a project that will help advance their careers as artists and be enjoyed by the community.
“One of the biggest things for Made on the Coast is we really want to get the community involved,” said Alison Williams, Made on the Coast chairwoman. “We want somebody that wants to give back to the community by sharing what they are doing. That’s why we decided with Hannah, she wanted to do something that could be shown all over town.”
Anderson plans to use her grant funds to further her education in stained-glass artwork and design. She will design and build a 3-by-5-foot piece of stained glass with an image of Half Moon Bay that she plans to display around town at different public venues.
“We really love what she is doing and she’s local, she grew up here. She seemed like the perfect choice for everybody,” Williams said.
Anderson went to school at Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., and studied studio art and art in education. There she did printmaking and focused on art in public schools. She took up stained glass when the pandemic started because her dad used to do stained glass and she had a lot of the materials around.
“I always knew I wanted to do art, and the pandemic kind of gave me time to figure out what I wanted to do,” Anderson said. “I realized I really liked it, so I started doing more and making my own patterns. I just kept taking it further and further and realized I would really love to just keep doing this. Now I’ve just been really diving head-on into it.”
Anderson now works at Aanraku Glass Studios in San Mateo where she continues to learn from other professionals and will use the grant for materials and studio time.
Made on the Coast also gave a donation to artist Laura McHugh who has been working on a quilt composed of squares contributed by San Mateo County residents who have been affected or lost someone to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really wanted to support Laura’s idea, so instead of giving her a grant we decided to give her a donation toward the materials to help support her in her endeavor to help the community recover from COVID,” said Williams. “The quilt is a way of remembrance and this is our way of saying that we support her and what she’s trying to do.”
McHugh is an engineer in her day job but has been making quilts for 10 years. Quarantining and working from home due to COVID-19 made her get more serious about quilting. She made 50 quilts in a year, 30 of which she gave away.
“I think if people can find a creative way to honor someone or express those feelings that it helps people,” said McHugh. “That’s one thing I love about quilts. It’s just love, it’s like a giant hug.”
Anyone who has been touched by COVID-19 or has lost a loved one to COVID-19 and wants something added to the quilt can contact McHugh at lauramchugh@me.com. She wants to include 100 people and have 100 squares on the quilt. Once the quilt is completed she intends to move it around the county and have it displayed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.